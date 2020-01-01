Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Mbappe set to push for PSG exit

Real Madrid name Bale price for Man Utd
If Manchester United want to sign Gareth Bale from Real Madrid, they will only have to pay around €20m (£18.5m/$23.5m), according to Mundo Deportivo.
The Red Devils are reportedly on the point on giving up on signing Jadon Sancho of Dortmund and are instead turning their attentions to the Welshman.
Mayoral in no hurry to leave Real Madrid
Real Madrid striker Borja Mayoral is in no hurry to leave the club, despite big clubs seeking his signature around Europe.
He has spent the last two seasons on loan at Levante and AS reports that Valencia, Levante, Fiorentina, Lazio and Marseille all hold an interest.
The player's preference is currently Valencia.
Mbappe ready to push for PSG exit
Kylian Mbappe is set to push for a transfer away from Paris Saint-Germain next summer, The Times reports.
The attacker's contract is up in 2022, which means the Ligue 1 champions will have to sell him in a year or face losing him for nothing.
PSG are desperate to keep the young forward on their books, but the attraction of Real Madrid or Liverpool may prove too much.
Odsonne Edouard's move from Celtic to Arsenal is being blocked by the structure of the deal, The Transfer Window podcast reports.
While the Gunners want to stage payments of £20m ($25.6m) over four years, the Hoops want a bigger payment up front.
Reguilon prefers Sevilla over Man Utd
Sergio Reguilon would prefer to move to Sevilla this summer than Manchester United, according to AS.
The Real Madrid left-back spent last season on loan at the Primera Division outfit and helped them to win the Europa League.
Man Utd switch attention from Sancho to Bale
Solskjaer's side frustrated in Sancho chase
Manchester United have grown frustrated in their pursuit of Jadon Sancho and could turn their attentions to Gareth Bale, reports the Express.
Borussia Dortmund have repeatedly stated they will not budge on their asking price for Sancho.
Real Madrid are thought to be desperate to get Bale off their wage bill, and would welcome any move.
Leeds want to sign Chelsea youngster Conor Gallagher on a permanent deal, according to the Daily Mail.
The Blues want the 20-year-old midfielder to sign a new contract before heading out on loan.
West Brom and Aston Villa have been linked, but Marcelo Bielsa is thought to see him as a perfect fit for his system.
Eriksen facing early Inter exit
Christian Eriksen could be allowed to leave Inter just months after joining from Tottenham, CalcioMercato reports.
It is claimed Antonio Conte doesn't feel the Dane fits into his tactical approach - but Inter haven't had any concrete offers.
Koulibaly won't leave on the cheap - Gattuso
Napoli manager Gennaro Gattuso says star centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly won't be allowed to leave on the cheap, amid interest from Manchester City.
"Koulibaly has a precise asking price, and if the club doesn't get the money it is asking for, then he won't leave," Gattuso told Sky Sport Italia.
Liverpool left-back Tony Gallacher is set to join Toronto on loan, according to The Athletic.
The 21-year-old is reported to be quarantining in Toronto now, and will be announced in the near future.
Parma want to sign Inter forward Sebastiano Esposito, claims Alfredo Pedulla.
A number of clubs have been linked with the 18-year-old, but Parma are apparently in the lead to sign him.
Frank Lampard has explained how Chelsea went above and beyond to sign Timo Werner ahead of their Premier League rivals.
Barca make Salah top target
Koeman wants to land Liverpool star
Ronald Koeman has made Mohamed Salah his top transfer target at Barcelona, claims the Express.
It is suggested Liverpool could face a fight on their hands to keep their star man, who scored a hat-trick against Leeds on Saturday.
Barca have long been linked with a move for Sadio Mane, but they have now switched their attention to his partner in crime.
Juventus and Inter have both been in contact with Real Madrid left-back Marcelo, claims AS.
However, it is said neither club was willing to match the Brazilian's current wage demands.
With Ferland Mendy threatening his starting place, Marcelo is said to be considering his future at the Santiago Bernabeu.
Preston playmaker Daniel Johnson wants to quit the club to join Rangers, according to Football Insider.
Steven Gerrard has reiterated his desire for more signings at Ibrox before the window closes.
Vidal nearing Inter switch
Barcelona clear-out continues
Arturo Vidal is 'one step away' from becoming an Inter player, reports Gianluca di Marzio.
It is claimed negotiations have moved forward after Inter entered the discussions regarding the cancellation of Vidal's contract at Barca.