Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Neymar prepares for Barcelona return

Fosu-Mensah in the dark over Man Utd future
Timothy Fosu-Mensah still does not know whether he will be a Manchester United player next season, reports the Mirror.
United have an option to extend the player's contract beyond its expiration date of June 2020, but they are yet to exercise it amid the coronavirus outbreak, leaving him in limbo.
Neymar prepares for Barcelona return
PSG already resigned to losing their star
Neymar is preparing the groundwork in order to swap Paris Saint-Germain for Barcelona this summer, according to Sport.
The French club are resigned to seeing the Brazilian leave, and are now determined to get the best possible price for the man who became the world's most expensive footballer two years ago upon arriving at Parc des Princes.
Roma enter race for Gotze
Roma are ready to battle for the signature of Mario Gotze, according to Corriere dello Sport via the Daily Mail.
Everton and West Ham are also said to be interested in the Borussia Dortmund star, who is expected to leave the club when his contract expires in June.
England boss Southgate set to take 30% pay cut
The Football Association will make an announcement in "due course" regarding any financial implications of the coronavirus amid reports England coach Gareth Southgate has agreed to take a 30 per cent pay cut.
The wages of football's top players and managers have become a hot topic as the enforced stoppage of activities around the world shows no sign of ending.
So far several clubs and organisations have announced pay cuts, although their implementation has been piece-meal to date.