Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Ronaldo wanted Man City move

Simeone Inzaghi blocked Martin Satriano's departure from Inter in the summer transfer window, his agent Nick Maytum has revealed.

Maytum has told FCInterNews of the offers the 20-year forward received: "There were many teams, Italian and foreign; those who insisted the most were Cagliari and Brest.

"It was Inzaghi who wanted to keep him at the Nerazzurri, a choice shared by all and which for the boy can turn into an opportunity to improve."