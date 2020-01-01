Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Zidane to leave Real Madrid

Pogba set for Man Utd exit as soon as January
Paul Pogba has confirmed he wants to leave Manchester United in a discussion with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after being used as a substitute in the Champions League match against Leipzig, reports Daily Mail.
Juventus are firming as favourites to sign the World Cup winner and are hoping to push through a move when the transfer window opens in January.
Saliba's Arsenal future to be 'decided soon', says Arteta
Arsenal have yet to decide whether William Saliba will be sent out on loan in January.
The 19-year-old centre-back has yet to make a senior appearance for the Gunners following his £27 million move from Saint Etienne in 2018.
Zidane to quit Real Madrid
Zinedine Zidane is set to quit Real Madrid at the end of the season because the conditions at the club are not as promised.
Diariogol reports Zidane was told the club would sign Paul Pogba, Sadio Mane and Eduardo Camavinga, but instead he was stuck with a flawed dressing room.
The Spanish publication says Zidane will walk away from the Bernabeu at the end of the season as part of a mutual agreement.
McDonough quits Inter Miami
Manotas sale could earn Houston $4m
Source: The Houston Dynamo could receive up to $4 million including incentives from Xolos in the deal for Mauro Manotas. Deal includes sell-on fee in the region of 25%.— Tom Bogert (@tombogert) December 9, 2020