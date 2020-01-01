Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Zidane to leave Real Madrid

Updated
Zinedine Zidane Real Madrid 2020-21
Pogba set for Man Utd exit as soon as January

2020-12-10T00:00:00Z

Paul Pogba has confirmed he wants to leave Manchester United in a discussion with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after being used as a substitute in the Champions League match against Leipzig, reports Daily Mail.

Juventus are firming as favourites to sign the World Cup winner and are hoping to push through a move when the transfer window opens in January.

Saliba's Arsenal future to be 'decided soon', says Arteta

2020-12-09T23:28:50Z

Arsenal have yet to decide whether William Saliba will be sent out on loan in January.

The 19-year-old centre-back has yet to make a senior appearance for the Gunners following his £27 million move from Saint Etienne in 2018.

Zidane to quit Real Madrid

2020-12-09T23:21:50Z

Zinedine Zidane is set to quit Real Madrid at the end of the season because the conditions at the club are not as promised.

Diariogol reports Zidane was told the club would sign Paul Pogba, Sadio Mane and Eduardo Camavinga, but instead he was stuck with a flawed dressing room.

The Spanish publication says Zidane will walk away from the Bernabeu at the end of the season as part of a mutual agreement.

McDonough quits Inter Miami

2020-12-09T23:19:26Z

Inter Miami's Chief Operating Officer and Sporting Director Paul McDonough has quit his post.

McDonough oversaw Miami to a 10th-placed finish in the Eastern Conference during its inaugural MLS campaign.

Manotas sale could earn Houston $4m

2020-12-09T23:00:00Z