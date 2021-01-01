Tokyo 2020 Olympics women's football LIVE: Team GB and USWNT begin their campaigns in Japan

Team GB starting XI announced
Chelsea striker Fran Kirby misses out due to a knock
🔴⚪🔵 Team news is in.— Team GB (@TeamGB) July 21, 2021
Your #TeamGB starting line-up for the opener against Chile ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/83kAFLJbmT
Subs: Telford, Stokes, Ingle, Parris, Williamson, Scott, Toone
Kirby, Niamh Charles, Lotte Wubben-Moy and Sandy MacIver are the four players who don't make the 18.
Today's fixtures
All 12 teams are in action on the opening day of the women's Olympic football competition.
All KO times are UK:
Group E
8.30am - GB v Chile
11.30am - Japan v Canada
Group F
9am - China v Brazil
12noon - Zambia v Netherlands
Group G
9.30am - Sweden v USA
12.30pm - Australia v New Zealand
The strange group numberings are because the men's pools are A to D, with the women following on. Nope, no idea either.
The Olympics are about to begin
A year late, with no fans and the overhanging worry of coronavirus still entirely present - but the Tokyo 2020 Olympics (as they are still called) are finally here, and they kick-off with the opening matches of the women's football tournament.
All 12 teams are in action today in the opening round of group games; we'll be focusing on Team GB and the United States, with updates from the other matches thrown in.