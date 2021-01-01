Live Blog

Tokyo 2020 Olympics women's football LIVE: Team GB and USWNT begin their campaigns in Japan

Follow all the action with our dedicated live text coverage as Great Britain and the United States begin their campaigns to win gold

Updated
Ellen White Carli Lloyd Team GB USWNT Tokyo 2020
Team GB starting XI announced

2021-07-21T07:10:00Z

Chelsea striker Fran Kirby misses out due to a knock

Subs: Telford, Stokes, Ingle, Parris, Williamson, Scott, Toone

Kirby, Niamh Charles, Lotte Wubben-Moy and Sandy MacIver are the four players who don't make the 18.

Today's fixtures

2021-07-21T07:05:00Z

All 12 teams are in action on the opening day of the women's Olympic football competition.

All KO times are UK:

Group E

8.30am - GB v Chile

11.30am - Japan v Canada

Group F

9am - China v Brazil

12noon - Zambia v Netherlands

Group G

9.30am - Sweden v USA

12.30pm - Australia v New Zealand

The strange group numberings are because the men's pools are A to D, with the women following on. Nope, no idea either.

The Olympics are about to begin

2021-07-21T07:00:00Z

A year late, with no fans and the overhanging worry of coronavirus still entirely present - but the Tokyo 2020 Olympics (as they are still called) are finally here, and they kick-off with the opening matches of the women's football tournament.

All 12 teams are in action today in the opening round of group games; we'll be focusing on Team GB and the United States, with updates from the other matches thrown in.