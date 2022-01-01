Matchday LIVE: PSG, Chelsea, Arsenal, Barcelona & Inter in today's action

Petr Cech is hopeful that Thomas Tuchel will be able to remain as Chelsea manager, despite the uncertainty swirling around the Stamford Bridge club.

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of the Blues' Premier League game against Newcastle, Cech said: "Thomas [Tuchel] has a contract till 2024. We have been told that the contracts will be valued and in that way we hope we will have him as a coach. That’s another thing. Tomorrow things can change and then my answer will be irrelevant.

"We know in football managers come and leave and sometimes the clubs change the owners. We know that. Now we are in that situation.

"We hope the new owner will come and want to continue this legacy of the club to be competitive and take care of the community as the Chelsea foundation setup in the past."