Matchday LIVE: Manchester City take on Newcastle

Newcastle 0-0 Man City
Newcastle with a corner, and it's an in-swinger deep into the box. City clear.
Both sets of teams hanging on tenterhooks here.
Scott Carson has made a save!
The teams are out!
🗣 Bruce: 'You can't help but admire City'
Steve Bruce to Sky Sports: "They are worthy champions and have set the benchmark for a lot of years. You can't help but admire them. We have to take part and give them a game.
"Their biggest strength is their depth. You know whatever team they pick they are all very good players. [Raheem] Sterling and [Gabriel] Jesus up front. [Ilkay] Gundogan is still playing.
"We still want to get as many points as we possibly can and finish above the points totla we got last year. I hope we can go out and play like we did against Leicester a week ago and cause them a few problems."
🗣 Scott Carson: "I thought my Premier League days were over!"
The goalkeeper said: "I got told yesterday, and I’m delighted - I thought my Premier League days were over but thankfully I’ve never given up and have got a chance tonight.
"Of course I was surprised but since I’ve been here I’ve tried to work as hard as I can and be there if needed. Thankfully the manager’s seen that and given me a game tonight.
"Nerves? There always is every game you play but I think that’s good. Even with my experience it’s good to be a bit nervous."
How did Man City celebrate their Premier League title win? With pizza! 🍕
"It was so nice,” boss Pep Guardiola said. “The unexpected parties are the nicest ones. If you organise a big party they are normally more boring than last Tuesday. We came here in our [Covid] bubble. We drank a bit, we danced, we hugged a lot, we remembered how good it was.
"Then at 11.30pm, 15 pizzas arrived and that was the best moment of the night. I was not in perfect condition to decide [which one] – but all of them were so good."
Scott Carson is 35 and starting in goal for City! Take a bow 👏
Team news: Newcastle vs Manchester City
To give you a feel about the sheer grandeur of this game, Scott Carson is starting in goal for the Citizens.
Newcastle XI: Dubravka, Murphy, Fernandez, Dummett, Krafth, Ritchie, Willock, Shelvey, Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Joelinton
Man City XI: Carson, Walker, Garcia, Ake, Cancelo, Rodrigo, Gundogan, Bernardo, Torres, Sterling, Jesus
Hello, and welcome to today's liveblog 👋
We'll be covering Manchester City's clash with Newcastle today, who have of course already been crowned Premier League champions.
Team news to come shortly!