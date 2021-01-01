Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Man City host Wolves, Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool & Man Utd all in action

Join us for live updates on a busy Saturday of match action, with the likes of Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool & Manchester United all featuring

Raul Jimenez Wolves 2021-22
WATCH: Jimenez sees red in bizarre moment

2021-12-11T13:30:00.000Z

HT: Man City 0-0 Wolves

2021-12-11T13:24:00.000Z

Visitors a man down after bad-tempered half

There goes the whistle after almost nine minutes of added time - and it remains goalless between Manchester City and Wolves.

But it is advantage to the champions. They have one extra body on the field after Raul Jimenez got himself sent off.

This could be messy after the break.

Jimenez sent off in added time

2021-12-11T13:16:00.000Z

Man City 0-0 Wolves

A moment of absolute madness from Raul Jimenez!

It's been getting rather testy out there at Etihad Stadium and the Wolves man picks up a yellow card for a lunging challenge.

He takes exception to that, stands too close to the free-kick and sticks his leg out to block it upon the restart. A second yellow immediately follows and he's off!

Hosts surprisingly sloppy so far

2021-12-11T12:50:00.000Z

Man City 0-0 Wolves

Silva goes close for opener

2021-12-11T12:40:00.000Z

Man City 0-0 Wolves

It's that man again - but he can't find the opener early on here!

Bernardo Silva is having what could be politely termed as "a moment" right now, but his golden boots can't find the back of the net this time, cuffing a finish just over the top-left corner.

He looks hungry and in the mood though, just like Pep Guardiola would want.

KO: Man City v Wolves

2021-12-11T12:30:00.000Z

The teams are out at Etihad Stadium, the hands have been shaken - and we're underway in our first Premier League match of the day!

The hosts are overwhelming favourites of course, but can their visitors prove they have more bite than bark?

Goals Galore?

2021-12-11T12:20:00.000Z

Man City v Wolves

Rashford or Greenwood - who can partner Ronaldo?

2021-12-11T12:10:00.000Z

Norwich v Man Utd

Tottenham vs Rennes won't be rescheduled amid Covid outbreak

2021-12-11T12:00:00.000Z

To pivot briefly away from today's action, news broke earlier today that Tottenham's Europa Conference League game with Rennes will not be rescheduled.

The match was postponed following a Covid-19 outbreak within the Spurs camp.

To get the lowdown on just what that means, you can read up right here at GOAL.

Harry Kane Tottenham 2021-22
Team News: Man City v Wolves

2021-12-11T11:40:00.000Z

Sterling and Grealish start, Foden benched

Today's order of play

2021-12-11T11:33:00.000Z

It's an absolutely jam-packed roster of fixtures today too. While there are no champion clashes in France or Spain, both Bayern Munich and Manchester City are firmly in the thick of things, while deposed Serie A holders Juventus too will be out to bolster their flagging fortunes.

Elsewhere, Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund will all be looking to get stuck into the festive action early - oh, and there's also the small matter of Steven Gerrard's return to Anfield.

Today's order of play is as follows:

1230: Manchester City v Wolves
1430: Bayern Munich v Mainz 05
1430: VfL Bochum 1848 v Borussia Dortmund
1500: Arsenal v Southampton
1500: Chelsea v Leeds United
1500: Liverpool v Aston Villa
1700: Venezia v Juventus
1730: Norwich City v Manchester United

(All times GMT)

Cristiano Ronaldo Man Utd 2021-22
🎉 ⚽️ Welcome to GOAL Matchday Live! ⚽️ 🎉

2021-12-11T11:30:00.000Z

Hello and welcome to GOAL Matchday Live - our rolling blog coverage of all the biggest beats and hottest games across Europe this weekend!

With continental club football packed away until 2022 now, it is that most wonderful time of the year instead - subjectively, of course.

Yes, it is truly the dawn of the hectic Christmas schedule that will seperate the best from the rest. Entire seasons can be lost and won over the next three weeks - and all these teams will know that a slip-up could be fatal to their ambitions.

Bernardo Silva Manchester City
