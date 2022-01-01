Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Liverpool face Arsenal in Carabao Cup semi

Follow along with GOAL as the Reds take on the Gunners to headline Thursday's matches

Updated
Nketiah Alexander-Arnold Liverpool Arsenal 2022
2022-01-13T20:41:25.933Z

Athletic Club strike again! 2-1 to the visitors

Atletico have now fallen behind! It's a disaster for Diego Simeone's men as they once again fail to defend a Muniain corner.

The ball broke kindly for Nico Williams this time around, with the winger producing a superb first time finish to beat Jan Oblak in the hosts' net.

Upset on the cards!

GOAL! Athletic Club equalise

2022-01-13T20:38:06.863Z

Athletic Club have drawn level with Atletico via a bullet Yeray Alvarez header!

Alvarez shook off his marker to nod home Iker Muniain's pinpoint corner, and the tie is now delicately poised heading into the final 10 minutes.

HT: Liverpool 0-0 Arsenal

2022-01-13T20:33:36.773Z

Honours even at the break!

Arsenal have managed to hold out after a backs-to-the-wall display, with Xhaka's red card giving them a mountain to climb.

Liverpool have dominated possession with 80 per cent of the ball to the Gunners' 20 and have got into plenty of good positions, but have yet to properly test Ramsdale's reflexes.

The Gunners have carried a threat on the break and if they can continue to keep it tight at the back they could yet emerge with a positive result to take back to Emirates Stadium.

All to play for!

Xhaka's ill-discipline costs Arsenal again

2022-01-13T20:26:10.336Z

Another goal! Milan fall behind against Genoa

2022-01-13T20:23:20.311Z

Genoa have taken a surprise lead at San Siro thanks to Leo Skiri Østigård.

The Norwegian defender rose highest to head home from a corner in the 16th minute, sparking wild scenes of celebration on the visitors' bench.

All to do for Milan!

Atletico draw first blood against in Supercopa!

2022-01-13T20:20:44.307Z

Atletico Madrid have taken the lead against Athletic Club via an Unai Simon own goal!
The Athletic keeper saw a header from a corner go past him and hit the post, but it deflected back off his torso and into his own net.

Wanda Metropolitano is rocking!

RED CARD! Arsenal down to 10!

2022-01-13T20:09:35.119Z

Granit Xhaka has been shown a straight red card for a foul on Diogo Jota!

Jota raced onto a through ball and chested it into his path with only Alisson left to beat, but Xhaka took him out before he could get in a second touch.

Kick offs in Italy & Spain

2022-01-13T20:02:39.630Z

Milan have kicked off their Coppa Italia round of 16 tie against Genoa at San Siro.

Meanwhile, Atletico are moments away from resuming their Supercopa semi-final against Athletic Club with the scoreline locked at 0-0 after the first 45 minutes.

Liverpool dominating proceedings

2022-01-13T19:59:07.274Z

It's all Liverpool at the moment as Arsenal struggle to cope with their pace in the final third.

Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino have both had half chances, while Jordan Henderson almost broke the deadlock in unorthodox fashion after blocking an Aaron Ramsdale goal kick, only for the ball to trickle out of play to the relief of the Arsenal keeper.

One way traffic!

Gunners forced into early substitution

2022-01-13T19:56:14.199Z

Arsenal have used their first substitution unexpectedly early, with Calum Chambers introduced to the action at right-back in place of Cedric, who has picked up an injury.

Nervy start from Arsenal

2022-01-13T19:51:09.094Z

Liverpool look the more threatening in the early exchanges as Arsenal struggle to keep hold of the ball.

The hosts have already had two corners, the second of which came as a result of a rushed back-pass from Gabriel.

Kick-off: Liverpool vs Arsenal

2022-01-13T19:45:13.402Z

And we are underway at Anfield! who will come out on top in this battle of old foes?

Arteta's pre-match thoughts

2022-01-13T19:32:53.839Z

Mikel Arteta to Sky Sports: "We are short in midfield after losing a lot of players but we have to compete in the best possible way.

"We have to learn a lesson [after the Nottingham Forest FA Cup defeat], it was very disappointing and we now have to show character against one of the best teams in Europe."

Mikel Arteta Arsenal Leeds Premier League 2021-22
Bad omen for the Gunners?

2022-01-13T19:28:46.688Z

What matches are taking place this evening?

2022-01-13T19:17:20.917Z

The matches taking place this evening are:


Liverpool vs Arsenal

Atletico Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao

Milan vs Genoa

Atletico's game is already underway, with the English & Italian fixtures set to follow in the next 40 minutes..

Welcome to the matchday blog!

2022-01-13T19:15:30.000Z

We could be in for a thrilling evening of football as Liverpool welcome Arsenal to Anfield for the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final.

GOAL will be providing coverage of all of the action while also giving updates on the night's other important matches, including those in the Supercopa de Espana and Coppa Italia.