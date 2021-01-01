Matchday LIVE: Bayern vs Barcelona, Man Utd, Chelsea and Juventus in action as Champions League begins

Ronaldo starts for Man Utd!
As if there was any doubt...
The Champions League's all-time top scorer is in the lineup for Manchester United as Cristiano Ronaldo is set to make his second appearances since his return to the club.
He's joined by the likes of Jadon Sancho, Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba in the attack, while Donny van de Beek earns a start next to Fred in the midfield.
🚨 𝐓𝐄𝐀𝐌 𝐍𝐄𝐖𝐒 🚨— Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 14, 2021
Ole has named his first side of our 2021/22 #UCL campaign 👊#MUFC
The Champions League is back!
Hello all, and welcome to Goal's matchday coverage of what will certainly be a busy day in the Champions League as the group stage kicks off today.
It all begins with two games on the early slate, with Manchester United facing Young Boys and Sevilla taking on RB Leipzig.
The day's main event comes a bit later, though, as Bayern Munich face Barcelona in a clash of heavyweights.
Juventus and Chelsea are also in action, facing Malmo and Zenit, respectively, while Lille's clash with Wolfsburg, Villarreal's clash with Atalanta and Benfica's visit to Dynamo Kiev round out the schedule.