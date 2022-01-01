Europa League group stage draw LIVE: Manchester United, Arsenal, Roma and more to learn opponents

Who features in Pot 2?
French heavyweights Monaco are the most notable team in this pot, alongside their fellow countrymen Rennes.
Beaten Europa Conference League finalists Feyenoord also feature alongside PSV who missed out on Champions League qualification against Rangers. Real Sociedad, Qarabag, Malmo, Ludogorets make up the rest of the pot.
What teams make up Pot 1?
Manchester United, Arsenal and Roma all feature in the first pot this year. Alongside them feature Lazio, Braga, Red Star Belgrade and Olympiacos.
The final team in Pot 1 is Ukrainian side Dynamo Kyiv. Due to the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, the club will play its European games in Poland, Slovenia or Sweden to ensure the safety of opposition.
The all important timings ⏰
The draw for the Europa League group stage is due to start at 12pm BST (7am ET) and is taking place in Istanbul, Turkey.
Europa League group stage draw!
Hello and welcome to GOAL's live coverage of today's Europa League draw!
Last season's competition saw Eintracht Frankfurt crowned champions as they beat Rangers on penalties in what was a heartbreaking evening for the Scottish side.
A total of 32 teams including Manchester United, Arsenal and Roma are waiting to see who they'll face in this season's group stage as they begin their hunt for European glory.