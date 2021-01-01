Euro 2020 matchday LIVE: Croatia vs Spain, France vs Switzerland updates, news and TV reaction

These two teams have met four times in the last 10 years.

Both teams have won two of those games, with Croatia winning the most recent - a 3-2 win in the UEFA Nations League in 2018.

Spain had won the previous match 6-0 just two months prior.

Before that the two had met in the group stages of Euro 2016 - Croatia won 2-1 - and Euro 2012, in which Spain picked up a 1-0 win.