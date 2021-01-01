Chelsea news, transfers & rumours: Tuchel still pushing for Rice deal & live updates from Stamford Bridge

Thomas Tuchel hopes to use Sunday's Premier League clash with Aston Villa to gain a boost for the upcoming Champions League final.

Chelsea are looking to secure three points to finish in the top four before they take on Manchester City in the European decider.

Instead of resting his players, Tuchel hopes they can build some momentum with a strong performance on Sunday.

"Yes, in the sense that we want them [Chelsea's best players] in the final and don’t want any injuries," he said.

"You can also overthink this. Who to leave out? Who needs a rest? You don’t know if they can pick up that top momentum again. That can be a problem. So if you ask me, I prefer to keep going until the very end.

"I think doing that is an ­advantage going into the ­Champions League final. You have fought constantly and you don’t want to lose the rhythm."