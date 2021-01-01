Champions League LIVE: Chelsea & Man Utd in action as Barcelona face crunch Bayern test

A big shock in Russia so far as Zenit head to the dressing room up 2-1 on Chelsea.

And, to their credit, it feels fairly deserved as Chelsea haven't done too much since the opening minutes.

Meanwhile, as things stand, Juventus are leading the group as they lead Malmo 1-0 on a goal from Moise Kean.

That win would be enough for Juve to win the group as long as Chelsea can't turn it around and earn three points of their own.