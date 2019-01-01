Champions League last 16 draw live: Liverpool, Barcelona & Real Madrid learn knockout opponents

⚽️ UEL seeding pots
Here's the line-up...
As well as the Champions League last 16, we will also learn the make-up of the Europa League last 32 today.
Here are the seeded and unseeded teams:
SEEDED
Sevilla, Malmo, Basel, LASK, Celtic, Arsenal, Porto, Espanyol, Gent, Istanbul Basaksehir, Braga, Manchester United, Ajax, Red Bull Salzburg, Inter, Benfica
UNSEEDED
APOEL, Copenhagen, Getafe, Sporting, Cluj, Eintracht Frankfurt, Rangers, Ludogorets Razgrad, Wolfsburg, Roma, Wolves, AZ, Bayer Leverkusen, Shakhtar Donetsk, Olympiakos, Club Brugge
🎲 Who are the Champions League favourites?
Frontrunners, outsiders & underdogs
Believe it or not, it's not Liverpool, though they are certainly up there at 4/1 to retain the trophy.
Manchester City are considered the slight favourites to lift the cup this season at 3/1 and that's despite the fact they trail the Reds on the domestic front.
Barcelona follow, while Real Madrid's odds are much longer - check out all the odds here.
🔮Potential draw line-up!
Putting on my theoretical hat, here are some potential match-ups:
Man City vs Real Madrid
Liverpool vs Borussia Dortmund
Barcelona vs Tottenham
PSG vs Atletico Madrid
Juventus vs Chelsea
Bayern Munich vs Napoli
RB Leipzig vs Atalanta
Valencia vs Lyon
The prospect of a 'Klopp Derby' might not be appealing to Liverpool fans, mind you!
📅 When does the UCL last 16 take place?
The fixtures for the 2019-20 Champions League last 16 will be played in February 2020.
The first legs will take place on February 18 and 19. The second legs will then be played on February 25 and 26.
⏳ Just 30 minutes to go!
Events get under way in Switzerland in half an hour's time at 11am GMT (6am ET).
So what better way to warm up than to listen to that famous Champions League anthem? 👇
🗓️ #UCLdraw day! 🤩— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) December 16, 2019
ℹ️ Round of 16
🏖️ Nyon
⏰ 12:00 CET
📺 https://t.co/sQezPQoaea pic.twitter.com/ij0bUoUgQF
How the draw works
The draw is fairly straightforward.
A team is drawn from the seeded pot and then paired with a team from the unseeded pot.
However, some restrictions apply.
Teams from the same national association cannot be drawn together, likewise teams from the same group.
So, for example, while Barcelona are seeded and Real Madrid are unseeded, they will not face each other at this point.
Similarly, Barcelona cannot get Borussia Dortmund, since they qualified from the same group.
🤔 How did they get here?
Group A: PSG (winners), Real Madrid (runners up)
Group B: Bayern Munich (winners), Tottenham (runners up)
Group C: Man City (winners), Atalanta (runners up)
Group D: Juventus (winners), Atletico Madrid (runners up)
Group E: Liverpool (winners), Napoli (runners up)
Group F: Barcelona (winners), Borussia Dortmund (runners up)
Group G: RB Leipzig (winners), Lyon (runners up)
Group H: Valencia (winners), Chelsea (runners up)
⚽️ UCL draw seeding pots
Who will face off?
After a hard-fought group stage campaign, the Champions League competitors have been narrowed down to 16.
They are divided into two pots (seeded and unseeded) for the purposes of the draw.
Here they are:
SEEDED
PSG, Bayern Munich, Manchester City, Juventus, Liverpool, Barcelona, RB Leipzig, Valencia
UNSEEDED
Real Madrid, Tottenham, Atalanta, Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Napoli, Lyon, Chelsea
The Champions League draw is today 🏆— Goal (@goal) December 16, 2019
Who do you want to see go head-to-head in the last 16? pic.twitter.com/WYp2JZmSMb
🏆 UCL & UEL draw day is here!
Greetings and salutations!
You are most welcome to Goal's live blog for the knockout stage draws for the Champions League and Europa League.
We'll bring you all the build up to the draws, including all the relevant information about seeding pots and so forth, as well as all the reaction, so stick around!