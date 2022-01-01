Champions League & Europa League quarter-final draws LIVE: Chelsea, Real Madrid, Barcelona & more learn opponents

Which teams are in the Europa League draw? 🧐
The Europa League offers a route into the Champions League next season and there are some true heavyweights still involved in the competition. Unlike the Champions League, however, there is a greater span of national associations represented, with two teams from Germany, and one each from Spain, England, Italy, Portugal, France and Scotland.
Here are the teams in the hat:
- Atalanta 🇮🇹
- Barcelona 🇪🇸
- Braga 🇵🇹
- Eintracht Frankfurt 🇩🇪
- Lyon 🇫🇷
- RB Leipzig 🇩🇪
- Rangers 🏴
- West Ham 🏴
Which teams are in the Champions League draw?📝
There have been some major surprised in the Champions League this season and, of course, there will be no Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo following the elimination of Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United respectively.
We have three teams from Spain, three from England, one from Germany and one from Portugal.
Here's the teams that are in the hat:
- Atletico Madrid 🇪🇸
- Bayern Munich 🇩🇪
- Benfica 🇵🇹
- Chelsea 🏴
- Liverpool 🏴
- Man City 🏴
- Real Madrid 🇪🇸
- Villarreal 🇪🇸
What time do the draws start? ⏰
- Champions League draw start time: 11am GMT (7am ET)
- Europa League draw start time: 12:30pm GMT (8:30am ET)
Just another Champions League and Europa League draw day! 🏆 😍
Hello, good morning and welcome to GOAL's live coverage of the Champions League and Europa League quarter-final draws.
The likes of Real Madrid, Chelsea and Liverpool remain in contention for Champions League glory, while Barcelona and West Ham are among the contenders for the Europa League crown.
Stay tuned for all the latest news from UEFA headquarters!
It's almost time 🌟 #UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/fpwyHkx1wC— GOAL (@goal) March 17, 2022