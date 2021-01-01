Champions League & Europa League knockout stage draws LIVE: Man Utd, Real Madrid, Barcelona & more learn opponents

Former Chelsea and Lille midfielder Joe Cole reckons the Blues will be happy with the outcome of the draw, but warns them to beware the threat of the French side.

"Chelsea are probably breathing a sigh of relief at avoiding Bayern and Real Madrid," Cole said, per uefa.com. "I get that, but you can't discount this LOSC team. They're a very well-run club with lots of good, young players who will be fearless. Chelsea have to be mindful of an upset."