How to watch today's Nigeria vs Tanzania AFCON 2025 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here is where to find Nigeria vs Tanzania live as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game live today.

Country / Region Broadcaster 🇺🇸 USA Fubo, Fanatiz, beIN Sports 🇬🇧 UK Channel 4 🇨🇦 Canada beIN Sports, Fubo, Fanatiz 🇦🇺 Australia beIN Sports 3, beIN Sports Connect 🌍 South Africa Maximo, SuperSport, DStv, SABC 🇦🇪 UAE beIN Sports 🇮🇳 India Fancode

Nigeriahosts Tanzaniain the Africa Cup of Nations Group C opener at Complexe Sportif de Fès in Fès, Morocco, on Tuesday as the three-time champions seek a strong start against the Taifa Stars' rising ambitions. Nigeria enters with high expectations after topping their qualifiers and reaching the 2023 final, boasting a perfect head-to-head record over Tanzania, including a 1-0 win in 2016. Tanzania, qualifying for three straight AFCONs as Group H runners-up, aims to frustrate with defensive solidity despite never beating Nigeria.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Nigeria vs Tanzania kick-off time

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Nigeria Latest News

Maduka Okoye has not been included in Nigeria’s squad, which should see Francis Uzoho step in as the first-choice goalkeeper.

Star forward Victor Osimhen has also made it clear that he is fully fit and eager to feature.

Tanzania Latest News

For Tanzania, head coach Miguel Ángel Gamondi has selected a 28-man group that includes several familiar names, led by captain Mbwana Samatta, the former Aston Villa striker.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

NGA Last 2 matches TAN 1 Win 1 Draw 0 Wins Nigeria 1 - 0 Tanzania

Tanzania 0 - 0 Nigeria 1 Goals scored 0 Games over 2.5 goals 0/2 Both teams scored 0/2

Standings

Useful links