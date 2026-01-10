Monterrey welcomes 2025-26 Apertura table-toppers Toluca to Estadio BBVA Bancomer on Matchday 1 of the Clausura.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Monterrey vs Toluca as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Monterrey vs Toluca kick-off time

Liga MX - Clausura Estadio BBVA

Today's game between Monterrey and Toluca will kick off on 10 Jan at 22:00 EST and on 11 Jan at 03:00 GMT.

Match context

Monterrey have assembled an interesting squad of players who fans of Spain's LaLiga will recognise. Former Sevilla midfielders Lucas Ocampos and Oliver Torres are on the books, as is former Real Madrid, Real Sociedad and Valencia man Sergio Canales. Former Man United striker Anthony Martial, who also had a stint with Sevilla, completes a cosmopolitan-looking group.

Toluca skipper Alexis Vega enjoyed a stunning Apertura, contributing four goals and nine assists in 13 appearances. Experienced Portuguese striker Paulinho top-scored in the Apertura with 15 goals.

Injury news

Mexican trio Jesus Corona, Michell Rodriguez and Victor Guzman are doubts for the hosts. Toluca defender Luan is also a doubt.

Team news & squads

