Share Follow GOAL on Google

Lionel Scaloni has promised to shield rising star Nico Paz from the crippling weight of expectations after the youngster netted a sensational brace in Argentina's commanding rout of Costa Rica. The Albiceleste head coach used the occasion to highlight the emergence of the country’s next generation of talent as the post-Lionel Messi era begins to take shape.

Advertisement

Scaloni issues protection warning over Nico Paz

Argentina signed off their 2026 calendar in devastating fashion, dismantling Costa Rica in a ruthless 7-0 demolition at the Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes. But amidst the seven-goal thrashing, it was 22-year-old sensation Paz who truly stole the show. The rising star netted a scintillating brace, cementing his status as the beating heart of Lionel Scaloni's new-look midfield and proving he is more than ready to carry the torch for the next generation of Albiceleste talent.

Despite the dazzling performance, Scaloni was quick to keep his young prodigy's feet firmly on the ground. The World Cup-winning boss praised Paz's unique blend of grit and flair but insisted there is plenty more to come from the midfielder. "It is a player who can give even more. Today he has played a very good game, like the other day. When he has to be mean, he clashes, and when he has to play, he also does. We will take care of him. We are very happy with him," the manager said, as quoted by La Nacion.

Albiceleste collective over individual magic

Beyond the individual brilliance, Scaloni was quick to temper expectations surrounding Paz, insisting that the rising star must focus on seamlessly integrating into the Albiceleste machine rather than attempting to shoulder the burden of a match alone. While acknowledging the youngster's undeniable individual brilliance and flashes of magic, the World Cup-winning manager made it fiercely clear that isolated heroics must always serve the collective first.

"He is not going to solve the match alone; he has brushstrokes like today's and what he does is help the team. And that is the important thing: the team first and then the individual. If the best player in history understood it and needed his players to win, how are the younger ones not going to need them?" he stated.

Advertisement Advertisement

Patience required for Franco Mastantuono

Paz was not the only teenager to steal the spotlight, as Franco Mastantuono also netted a brace after coming off the bench at half-time. Despite the immediate impact, Scaloni urged the Argentine public to remain patient with the development of the River Plate starlet. The manager is clearly focused on long-term growth rather than immediate results from his fledgling stars as they integrate into the senior setup.

Related Topics

"Franco is one of those who we have to take step by step. Calm him down. And I am convinced that we have to help him and he will be a great footballer," Scaloni explained.

Building for the 2030 cycle

Reflecting on a year of transition, Scaloni expressed pride in the identity his team has maintained. Although Argentina failed to retain their world title, the coach believes the connection with the supporters remains as strong as ever. He noted that the warm reception in Cordoba proved that the fans still love the national team, even if they were unable to bring the trophy home this time around.

Advertisement

"I am satisfied for having done a good job and always having tried to be protagonists, beyond having won or not. The national team always tries to have an identity and it is what fills us with pride," he concluded.