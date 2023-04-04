- Messi presented massive deal from Saudi club
- PSG want to keep him, but Messi hasn't accepted offer
- Barcelona actively negotiating with Messi's father
WHAT HAPPENED? The club's potential contract would nearly double the £177m Al-Nassr are paying Cristiano Ronaldo, GOAL can confirm. Messi's PSG deal expires in June, and he is looking increasingly likely to leave the French capital, with Barcelona among the teams interested. However, the Blaugrana could be blocked by Financial Fair Play rules. The Argentine reportedly wants to stay in Europe, despite interest from overseas.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi has been the subject of harsh criticism in recent weeks, and was booed for large parts of PSG's loss to Lyon last weekend. Although PSG are reportedly interested in keeping the player, Messi is yet to respond to their offer as he wants 'sporting guarantees,' according to Fabrizio Romano.
Barcelona, meanwhile, are actively negotiating with the player, and are reportedly drumming up new sponsorships to bring him back to Camp Nou.
WHAT NEXT? Messi will be part of the squad as PSG take on eighth-place Nice this weekend. His future destination, meanwhile, seems up in the air.