Lionel Messi sent affectionate ‘I love you, brother’ message from NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal amid links with MLS side Inter Miami

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal has sent a touching message to Lionel Messi, admitting he hopes to see the Argentine soon amid his links to MLS.

Shaq hopes to see Messi soon

The Argentine's contract at PSG expires soon

Messi could join Inter Miami and play in the MLS next season

WHAT HAPPENED? NBA legend O'Neal, commonly referred to as Shaq, sent a heartwarming message to 2022 World Cup Winner Messi, as the basketball legend hopes to see him soon in the USA. The basketball icon said, in a mixture of English and Spanish: "I love you brother, you are the best. Look forward to meeting you, brother. Te amo."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi has been tipped to join David Beckham's Inter Miami, and this summer could be the perfect opportunity for the Argentine to stamp his authority in the USA before he draws the curtains on a memorable career. La Pulga's contract with PSG expires this summer and the Argentine has been heavily linked with a switch to Inter Miami. While Barcelona are also vying for a fairytale return for Messi, the Catalan's financial troubles could open the door for Messi to move to MLS.

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? As Barcelona continue their level-best to make sure Messi returns to La Liga after spending two years away from Spain, Joan Laporta will have to trim his wage bill to make this dream a reality. It remains to be seen where Messi's future lies with multiple doors open for the veteran.