Lionel Messi rules out one transfer option for 2023 as PSG star is linked with MLS move to Inter Miami & return to Newell’s Old Boys

Lionel Messi has reportedly ruled out making a return to his roots at Newell’s Old Boys in 2023, with the Argentine icon eager to remain in Europe.

Argentine yet to sign new deal in France

Heading towards free agency

Linked with teams around the world

WHAT HAPPENED? The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner left his homeland when linking up with Barcelona in 2000. He had spent five years in the Newell’s youth system immediately prior to heading for Catalunya and has never shied away from the fact that he would like to represent the Rosario-based outfit at some stage on a senior level.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Any plans to retrace steps to his homeland are, however, being put on hold for now. Sport claims that the 35-year-old has “ruled out” the option of heading back to Argentina at this point in his career. He is also ready to shun any interest shown from MLS – with the likes of Inter Miami said to be keen on putting an agreement in place.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Messi is yet to sign a contract extension at Paris Saint-Germain, and will see his current deal expire in the summer, but fresh terms in France remain a possibility. The 2022 World Cup winner wants to stay at a big club in Europe for now and has looked more settled in the current campaign after making a slow start to his time at Parc des Princes.

WHAT NEXT? Messi was recently named the FIFA best men’s player of the year, with his exploits at the World Cup finals in 2022 being recognised, and he has registered 17 goals and 16 assists for PSG through 28 appearances this season.