Lionel Messi relaxes in tropical paradise with wife Antonela Roccuzzo ahead of Inter Miami arrival

Former Barcelona and PSG superstar Lionel Messi, seems to be relaxing on his holidays ahead of joining up Inter Miami.

WHAT HAPPENED? Messi's wife, Antonella Roccuzzo, shares pics of the couples vacation time in tropical heaven on her Instagram account. The pair seems to be enjoying their down time in the summer after leaving Paris.

WHAT THEY POSTED:

THE GOSSIP: Following speculation about his future, Messi announced his decision to join MLS side Inter Miami over a return to Barcelona or going to Saudi Arabia. The 36-year-old became the most high-profile signing in the club's history growing their social media following exponentially.

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? The World Cup-winning Argentina captain is set to join Inter Miami in the coming weeks.