Bad news for Inter Miami! Lionel Messi did not travel and is OUT for the fourth-straight match as the Herons take on the Chicago Fire Wednesday

Messi misses fourth-straight

Herons in must-win territory

Winless in three

WHAT HAPPENED? The Miami Herald confirmed Wednesday that ahead of their regular season match with Xherdan Shaqiri and the Chicago Fire, the legendary Argentine midfielder was nowhere to be seen as he did not travel to the Midwest with the team. It's the fourth straight match he has missed in all competitions after picking up an injury in September.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Herons are now in must-win territory ahead of the 2023 MLS playoffs. They're four points out of a playoff spot and are fighting for their postseason lives alongside seven other clubs for the final two spots in the Eastern Conference.

Inter Miami is winless in their last three matches, and that comes with a trend - and you guessed it - Messi did not play in any of them.

IN A PHOTO:

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? The 36-year-old will have another chance to make his return to the pitch on Saturday when the Herons host Supporters' Shield winners FC Cincinnati.

