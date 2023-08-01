'Lionel Messi is the No.1' - Inter Miami superstar ranked as 'coolest' person above LeBron James, Serena Williams & Kim Kardashian

Lionel Messi remains “the coolest” person in Miami despite the likes of LeBron James and Kim Kardashian coming to watch him play, says Rob Taylor.

Argentine superstar now in the States

Has made an immediate impact

A-list guests now regulars in the crowd

WHAT HAPPENED? The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has become a star attraction in Florida following his stunning move to Inter Miami as a free agent. The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain forward has helped to raise the profile of MLS, while attracting a number of A-list guests to DRV PNK Stadium – with the likes of Serena Williams and Sean ‘Puff Daddy’ Combs also catching him in action.

WHAT THEY SAID: New team-mate Taylor is, however, adamant that Messi remains the best celebrity that he has rubbed shoulders with over recent weeks. The Finland international midfielder has told Sky Sports of mingling with the rich and famous: “Leo is the coolest. There's some celebrities watching but Messi is the No.1.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While there are more eyes on Inter Miami nowadays, Taylor insists that life at the David Beckham co-owned franchise has not changed too much for those that were there before the Messi circus rolled into town. The 28-year-old, who was on Lincoln City’s books between 2011 and 2013, added: “I don't think there's too many changes - there's more security. But, before the first game, we all got the Dr Dre Beats headphones from him, so that was really nice.”

WHAT NEXT? Messi has been endearing himself to new club colleagues on and off the field, with the gifts he has been handing out complemented by three goals through two games that have helped Inter Miami into the last 32 of the inaugural Leagues Cup.