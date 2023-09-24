A great night for Lionel Messi! Inter Miami MLS playoff hopes receive major boost as rivals DC United, Charlotte FC and Montreal all suffer damaging defeats

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami have been provided with a timely boost to their chances of reaching the MLS playoffs.

Inter Miami just five points outside playoffs

DC United, Charlotte FC and Montreal all lost

Messi's side have three games in hand

WHAT HAPPENED? DC United, Charlotte FC and Montreal all suffered what could prove to be damaging defeats on Saturday, with Wayne Rooney's side beaten 5-3 by New York Red Bulls, despite Christian Benteke netting a first-half hat-trick.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Charlotte FC, who are just two points ahead of Inter Miami in the table at present, lost 3-0 away to FC Cincinnati, with Alvaro Barreal, Aaron Boupendza and Luciano Acosta all netting for the home side. Finally, Montreal suffered a 4-1 defeat at the hands of Atalanta United, with Joel Waterman shown a red card late on to further add to their woes.

DID YOU KNOW? Inter Miami still have three games in hand over ninth-placed DC United. Gerardo Martino's side are five points behind the Black and Red and know if their form as of late is to continue, they could still qualify for the playoffs.

WHAT NEXT FOR INTER MIAMI?: Inter Miami take on Orlando City this weekend, but Messi has been touted as a doubt given he was withdrawn during the first half of his side's most recent 4-0 home win against Toronto.