'He's just another player' - Lionel Messi cut down to size ahead of Inter Miami move as potential Leagues Cup debut opponent aims dig

Lionel Messi is nothing to be scared of, according to Cruz Azul's Erik Lira, ahead of the Argentine's Inter Miami debut against the Mexican side.

WHAT HAPPENED? Messi is in line to make his first appearance for the MLS outfit when they take on Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup on July 22. The 36-year-old World Cup winner will take to the field for the Florida club amid much fanfare, but Lira says Messi is "just another player".

WHAT THEY SAID: "As long as he has two legs and two eyes, he's just another player. It's a unique opportunity. It's a new tournament, we have to fight for it," he told reporters. "But the truth is it's just another game for us, [manager Ricardo] Ferretti tells us that Messi is just another player - obviously he's a bit imposing, but we're going to win."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi is not the only big name on his way to Inter Miami. The MLS outfit have also signed his former Barcelona team-mate Sergio Busquets, while another ex-Camp Nou co-star, Jordi Alba, is also in talks to join. Meanwhile, they are said to be trying to bring Eden Hazard to MLS, too.

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? The former Barca and Paris Saint-Germain star will complete his move to Inter Miami before he makes his debut for his new team this month.