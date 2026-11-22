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The dream of a back-to-back MLS Cup glory for Lionel Messi and Inter Miami is hanging by a thread following a disastrous 3-0 home defeat to the Columbus Crew. Despite entering the postseason as heavy favorites, the defending champions were dismantled in their first-ever playoff appearance at Nu Stadium on Saturday night.

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Self-inflicted errors spark Miami collapse

Inter Miami fell behind after eight minutes when goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair rushed off his line and fouled Gonzalo Tapia in the box, allowing the forward to convert from the spot. Messi was then denied by a spectacular save from USMNT goalkeeper Patrick Schulte, while Luis Suarez poked wide with the goal at his mercy.

St. Clair made smart stops to keep the deficit at 1-0, but defender Gonzalo Lujan collected two yellow cards for a 36th-minute red card before a frustrated Messi was booked for throwing the ball straight into Tapia's face from close range. Columbus punished the 10-man hosts with two goals in six early second-half minutes as Taha Habroune side-footed in Brais Méndez's through ball and Tapia turned Yannick Bright to race clear, allowing Crew interim coach Laurent Courtois to withdraw the striker with over 30 minutes left to preserve his legs and avoid a second booking.

Gonzalez rues missed chances and turning point

Inter Miami boss Kily Gonzalez blamed early missed opportunities and Lujan's dismissal for the defeat. "The team created four or five clear-cut chances to put the game away, but we couldn't convert, and their goalkeeper made the saves," Gonzalez told reporters. "Then came the red card, which completely changed the nature of the match.

"But focusing on the 11 vs 11, we created plenty of chances; it was just one of those games where nothing goes your way, you just have to bite your tongue and endure it. There's still another leg to play - we have to go there, win and then come back and define it at home. I take full responsibility."

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Contrasting form exposes Miami's slump

Second-seeded Miami, featuring Golden Boot winner and MVP favourite Messi, finished 13 points above seventh-seeded Columbus, yet have just five wins in their past 18 MLS matches and six in 17 at their new 26,700-seat Nu Stadium since April, failing to score there for the first time. Conversely, Courtois lifted the Crew from bottom of the Eastern Conference on September 1 on a league-best six-game winning streak.

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Brazilian midfielder Casemiro called for calm amid the elimination threat. "Pressure? Of course there is pressure," the former Real Madrid and Manchester United man said. "Inter Miami always plays to win and we know if we lose the next game we are out. So, that's the pressure. The most important thing now is to be calm. We know we have to do better, because we can do better. We were second on the table and so the next game we'll use it to show the rest how strong we are."

Elimination looms ahead of Friday trip to Ohio

The best-of-three tie shifts to Columbus, Ohio, on Friday, where Miami must win to force a decisive Game 3 back at home on December 2. Halting their five-in-18 slump against a Crew side boosted by six straight victories and a rested Tapia presents a steep challenge for the defending champions.