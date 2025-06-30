Lionel Messi admits Inter Miami “expected” to be second best against Paris Saint-Germain at the Club World Cup, as the French giants claimed a 4-0 win.

WHAT HAPPENED?

Few gave MLS outfit Inter Miami, who had made history by reaching the last 16 of the tournament in the United States, much of a chance against the current holders of the prestigious Champions League crown.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

It took less than six minutes in Atlanta for PSG to make the breakthrough, with three further goals recorded by half-time as the end result was left in no doubt. Messi and Co failed to muster a shot on target or a touch inside the opposition box during a difficult opening 45 minutes.

WHAT MESSI SAID

The Herons did improve slightly after the break, as PSG took their foot off the gas, but Messi concedes that the final outcome came as no surprise. The Argentine GOAT told DSPORTS: “The match was what was expected. They’re a great team, winners of the last Champions League, and they’re in really good shape. It was the match we expected. We tried to do our best and I think we left a good impression at the Club World Cup.”

DID YOU KNOW?

While pleased with Inter Miami’s efforts at a major tournament, Messi was left cursing the Herons’ failure to see out a group game with Palmeiras that they were winning 2-0, only to concede twice late on and end up facing PSG in the first knockout stage.

The South American superstar added: “We were winning the match, we ended up drawing and it made us face PSG, which is much more complicated. It is not an excuse, simply a situation that could have been different because we were winning 2-0 and they tie us in the last 10 minutes. Maybe it left us with a bitter feeling.”

WHAT NEXT FOR INTER MIAMI?

Messi and Co must now turn their attention back to domestic matters, with Javier Mascherano’s side in the middle of an MLS season that they hope will deliver tangible success. They are due to be back in action when facing Montreal on Saturday.