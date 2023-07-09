'Paradise' - Lionel Messi enjoys final few days off wife Antonela Roccuzzo on beach holiday ahead of Inter Miami unveiling

Argentine superstar Lionel Messi and his partner Antonella Roccuzzo enjoyed the beach while away on their summer holidays.

WHAT HAPPENED? Lionel Messi's wife Antonella Roccuzzo posted photos on her personal Instagram on Monday of their downtime together at a beach. The pair was, in one photo, seen walking down the shoreline hand in hand, while the other photo saw Roccuzzo posing with a jump in the air.

WHAT THEY POSTED:

WHAT THEY SAID: Roccuzzo captioned her Instagram post "Paraiso 🌴🌊" which directly translates to 'paradise'.

THE GOSSIP: Inter Miami will be desperately hoping for Lionel Messi to join their ranks along with Sergio Busquets as the Herons have been struggling massively this season with their form as the club currently sits bottom of the Eastern Conference.

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? The Argentine World Cup winner will soon be on his way to Inter Miami as the superstar is expected to start for the club from July 21 beginning with their clash against Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup.