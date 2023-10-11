Lionel Messi & Cristiano Ronaldo reunion back on! Saudi Pro League officials set to launch loan transfer offer for Argentine superstar after Inter Miami's MLS playoff failure

Saudi Pro League chiefs are reportedly lining up a loan offer for Lionel Messi after Inter Miami's MLS playoff failure.

Miami season about to end after playoff failure

Messi wanted in Saudi Pro League

Short-term loan offer planned

WHAT HAPPENED? Cristiano Ronaldo could be set to resume his long-running rivalry with Messi in the Saudi Pro League over the coming months. The Saudi Arabian Football Federation and the PIF are exploring the possibility of signing Messi on loan following the end of Inter Miami's season, as reported by Rudy Galetti at Sky Sports. The MLS side failed to reach the playoffs, meaning Messi faces no football after October 21, which is Miami's final game of the season, until the new campaign starts at the end of February as things stand.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi was wanted in the Saudi Pro League over the summer but opted to head to the United States instead, insisting money was not his primary motivation. A move to Saudi would see Messi resume his rivalry with Ronaldo, with the pair having both starred previously in La Liga for Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively. Indeed a short-term return to Barcelona has already been rumoured for Messi, although Inter Miami coach Tata Martino has already played down the possibility of the superstar joining Xavi's side.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? Messi is currently with the Argentina squad for World Cup qualifiers against Paraguay and Peru. The forward will then return to Inter Miami for their final two games of the season against Charlotte.