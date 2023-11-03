Lionel Messi & Cristiano Ronaldo are NOT examples to follow! Ex-Barcelona star Bojan names surprise Real Madrid man as the perfect role model

Former Barcelona winger Bojan has asserted that Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo aren't the ideal examples for youth footballers to follow.

Urged youth players not to follow Messi and Ronaldo

Praised Real Madrid's Joselu as perfect example

Now serves as football coordinator at Barcelona

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Barca wonderkid was dubbed the "next Messi" when he brust onto the scene in 2007. And he has urged youth footballers not to follow his example, calling for more traditional pathways intro professional football.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Neither Messi nor Cristiano nor Rafa Nadal are ordinary cases, they cannot be the example for young people. They are extraordinary. Success is not that, it is only going to happen to them. Success can be applied to many scenarios," Bojan said to AS.

"For me, Sergio Canales is a successful athlete because he has torn his knee three times and has made it to the national team. Joselu, at 33 years old, has arrived in Madrid. These situations are successful."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The winger announced his retirement in March, and now works for Barcelona as a coordinator between La Masia and the first team. He played for the Blaugrana from 2007 to 2011, before playing for eight different clubs in an 11-year span.

WHAT NEXT? Bojan's Barcelona will face Real Sociedad in La Liga on Saturday afternoon, where a number of La Masia graduates are due to take the field.