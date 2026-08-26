How to get Lille vs Troyes tickets: Ligue 1 prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Lille take on Troyes on Sunday, September 13, 2026 at Decathlon Arena-Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Villeneuve d'Ascq.

Lille enters this stretch of matches aiming to leverage their home advantage under the guidance of their coaching staff. Meanwhile, Troyes makes the trip to Villeneuve-d'Ascq seeking a crucial away result against formidable opposition.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Lille vs Troyes, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Lille vs Troyes Ligue 1 kick-off?

Lille vs Troyes takes place at the Decathlon Arena-Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Villeneuve d'Ascq, with kick-off scheduled for this Ligue 1 matchday.

Ligue 1 - Game Week 4 13 Sept 2026 - 09:00 Decathlon Arena-Stade Pierre-Mauroy

How to buy Lille vs Troyes Ligue 1 tickets?

Purchasing tickets for the Ligue 1 match between LOSC Lille and ES Troyes AC, scheduled for September 13, 2026, at the Decathlon Arena-Stade Pierre-Mauroy, involves a few standard avenues:

Official Club Website: The most direct and secure method is to visit the official LOSC Lille website. Go to their ticketing or matchday section to purchase tickets directly from the club once they open up for general public sale or member-exclusive windows.

Box Office / Stadium Ticket Office: Local fans or travelers can visit the ticket office at the Decathlon Arena-Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Villeneuve-d'Ascq ahead of matchday to buy tickets in person, subject to availability.

Resale and Ticket Comparison Platforms: If official club channels are sold out or you are looking for specific seating tiers (such as short side, corners, or long side views), secondary ticket marketplaces and aggregators (such as StubHub) track available inventory from ticket vendors.

Club Membership Perks: If you hold a Lille membership or season ticket holder status, keep an eye out for priority priority-window notifications sent via email, which often grant early access before general sales begin.

How much do Lille vs Troyes Ligue 1 tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the upcoming Ligue 1 match between LOSC Lille and ES Troyes AC on September 13, 2026, vary depending on the platform, seating tier, and how early you purchase:

Official Club General Sales: Face-value tickets purchased directly through the official LOSC Lille website typically start at lower baseline rates for standard tier seating behind the goals or in the upper corners.

Secondary Market & Resale Platforms: On ticket comparison and resale marketplaces (such as StubHub), entry-level tickets for this fixture start around € 11 , with overall platform averages ranging roughly between € 55 and €134 depending on seat selection.

Seating Tiers: Premium long-side views or central grandstand seats at the Decathlon Arena-Stade Pierre-Mauroy command higher prices, frequently ranging upwards from €65 to €85+ ($85 to $110+) on ticket distribution networks.

Lille vs Troyes Ligue 1: Everything you need to know

Lille vs Troyes Form

Lille head into this fixture with a record of two wins, two draws, and one defeat across their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 Ligue 1 win at Angers on August 23, which represented their only competitive result in the run. Before that, they drew 1-1 with Everton and 2-2 with Hamburger SV in pre-season, beat OH Leuven 6-3, and lost 2-1 to Union St. Gilloise. Lille scored 14 goals across those five matches and conceded seven.

Troyes arrive with a record of two wins, two draws, and one defeat from their last five outings. Their most recent match was a 0-0 Ligue 1 draw with Paris FC on August 22. Prior to that, they drew 1-1 with both Panetolikos and Auxerre in pre-season friendlies, beat GOAL FC 5-2, and won 3-0 against Grenoble. Troyes scored nine goals and conceded two across those five games.

Lille vs Troyes: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came on June 3, 2023, when Troyes and Lille drew 1-1 in a Ligue 1 fixture. Before that, Lille beat Troyes 5-1 at home in Ligue 1 in January 2023, and also won 2-0 in a Coupe de France tie between the sides earlier that same month. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Lille have won three times to Troyes's one, with one match ending level.