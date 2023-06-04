Liga MX 2023-24: Apertura & Clausura dates

GOAL brings you the key dates that you need to know about the 2023-24 Liga MX season.

The Clausura 2023 tournament reached a thrilling climax as Tigres secured the Liga MX championship, ending their title drought which had started in 2019. In a tense final showdown against Chivas, Tigres emerged triumphant after an exhilarating battle.

The first leg ended in a goalless draw, setting the stage for an intense second leg. Tigres, led by their determined coach Veljko Paunovic, displayed their attacking prowess early on, taking a commanding 2-0 lead within the opening 20 minutes of the match. It seemed that Tigres were on the cusp of their long-awaited victory.

However, Chivas refused to back down and mounted a remarkable comeback in the second half. They fought back valiantly, levelling the score and shifting the momentum in their favour. The match headed into extra time, leaving fans on the edge of their seats.

In a dramatic turn of events, it was Guido Pizarro's decisive header that sealed Tigres' fate. The goal proved to be the game-winner, securing the championship for Tigres and shattering the hopes of Chivas.

The victory brought immense joy and pride to Tigres' players, coaching staff, and loyal fans. It was a testament to their perseverance, skill, and unwavering determination throughout the tournament. Tigres can now revel in their accomplishment, knowing that their hard work and resilience paid off in the end.

The Clausura 2023 tournament will be remembered as a thrilling chapter in Liga MX's history, showcasing the passion, drama, and unpredictability that make Mexican football so captivating. Tigres' triumph serves as an inspiration to all, reaffirming the belief that perseverance and dedication can lead to ultimate success on the grandest stage.

GOAL brings you everything that you need to know about the new season so that you can buckle up and enjoy another thrilling season of Mexican football.

When does the Liga MX 2023-24 Apertura start?

The Liga MX 2023 Apertura season will start on August 12, 2023.

The Apertura 2023 in Liga MX kicks off on Friday, 30 June, but faces disruptions as players called up for the 2023 Gold Cup will be absent from their clubs. The overlapping schedules will challenge teams to adapt and rely on squad depth in the early stages of the tournament.

The teams will only have 37 days between the end of the 2023 Clausura and the start of the Apertura to prepare their squads and get their shortcomings rectified.

When does the Liga MX 2023-24 Clausura start?

The Liga MX 2024 Clausura season will start on January 12, 2024. The start is delayed compared to when it does start every season due to the Leagues Cup. A special tournament that will see Major League Soccer and Liga MX teams face off in a mini-league setup. The Leagues Cup will start on July 21 and end on August 19.