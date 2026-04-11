Lewandowski has received a formal offer to resolve his future

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski has received an official offer to secure his future at the Catalan club.

His current deal runs out next summer, so the Polish striker is now free to sign



for any club.

According to Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona have made an official renewal offer.

According to the report, the Blaugrana are offering only a one-year extension accompanied by a notable pay cut, given that the striker will turn 38 next August.

The Polish striker has replied that he will announce his final decision at the end of the month.

His agent, Pini Zahavi, met club officials in Barcelona this week to review the



terms.

This development comes amid reported interest from several other clubs who have been trying to persuade the 37-year-old striker to join them.

He will now weigh up these options with his family, having already received approaches from Milan—who have intensified their pursuit in recent hours—as well as Juventus, Major League Soccer side Chicago Fire and several Saudi Arabian clubs.

While the Polish star’s preference is to remain at Barcelona—where he enjoys a stable, happy family life with his wife and two daughters—doing so would likely mean turning down more lucrative offers.

Lewandowski, known for his competitive nature, is ready to step into a supporting role at Barça—provided the club signs a top-class striker to start up front. The Polish star therefore needs clarity on the club’s long-term sporting project, for him this is not just about money.



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