Lewandowski vs Benzema - Who is the best No.9? Bayern Munich & France star Coman tries to choose

Robert Lewandowski and Karim Benzema are two of the finest No.9s on the planet, with even Kingsley Coman finding it difficult to choose between them.

Prolific Pole now at Barcelona

French forward starring for Real

Bayern star has played with both

WHAT HAPPENED? A French winger on the books at Bayern Munich spent many trophy-winning years working alongside a prolific Pole in Germany prior to his summer transfer to Barcelona, while Real Madrid’s talismanic captain is an international team-mate. Trying to determine who is the best out of two highly decorated performers is no easy task.

WHAT THEY SAID: Coman has told Rothen s’enflamme when asked to pick between Lewandowski and Benzema: “It’s difficult to choose because they are two very different profiles. As a pure box striker, Lewandowski is one of the best in the world - if not the best. Karim has qualities in the game that Lewandowski does not have.

“It all depends on the system you are playing and what type of striker you want. What is certain is that the two are part of the top in the world.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lewandowski hit 344 goals through 375 appearances for Bayern before opting to leave for Camp Nou. He is now a domestic rival of Benzema, who has found the target on 327 occasions across 13 years at Real Madrid.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Both men have been among the goals in 2022-23, as they seek to guide their respective clubs towards more major honours, and are also counting down the days to World Cup outings for their country at Qatar 2022.

WHAT NEXT FOR LEWANDOWSKI & BENZEMA? Barcelona and Real Madrid will be in Champions League group stage action this week, with the Blancos opening the defence of their European crown away at Celtic while the Blaugrana play host to Viktoria Plzen.