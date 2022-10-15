Lens vs Montpellier: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

A top-flight French clash with plenty to play for takes place - here's everything you need to know

The 2022-23 Ligue 1 season continues this weekend, as Lens welcome Montpellier to face them at Stade Bollaert-Delelis.

The hosts have been in superb form this season, but after a first loss of the campaign, are they susceptible to another reverse on the trot?

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.

Lens vs Montpellier date & kick-off time

Game: Lens vs Montpellier Date: October 15/16, 2022 Kick-off: 8:00pm BST / 3:00pm ET / 1:30am IST Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Lens vs Montpellier on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on beIN SPORTS.

In the UK, fans can watch the game on BT Sport 2 and stream it on the BT Sport App, while in India, they can catch the match on Voot Select.

Country TV channel Live stream US beIN SPORTS fuboTV UK BT Sport 2 BT Sport App India N/A Voot Select

Lens squad & team news

Having suffered their first league loss of the new campaign last time out, Lens will be looking to bounce back to winning ways on this occasion.

They'll back their prospects, but they'll know it will be far from an easy test in this latest encounter.

Montpellier squad and team news

Mired in mid-table but with just one win in their last five, the going has been tough for Montpellier so far this season.

But they will fancy their prospects of catching a wounded Lens out cold and taking three massive points on the road if they can.