Leicester vs Brighton: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Leicester will host Brighton on Saturday in a Premier League clash at the King Power Stadium. Having lost their last four league games in a row, Brendan Rodgers' team will be desperate for all three points in their 20th game of the 2022/23 league season.

On the other hand, Brighton will take confidence from their morale-boosting 3-0 win over Liverpool in their previous outing. Solly March's brace and a Danny Welbeck strike shut the Reds down and Brighton boss Roberto de Zerbi will hope his team can continue from where they stopped.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, US and India as well as how to stream it live online.

Leicester vs Brighton date & kick-off time

Game: Leicester vs Brighton Date: January 21, 2022 Kick-off: 3:00 pm GMT / 10:00 am ET / 8:30 pm IST Venue: King Power Stadium

How to watch Leicester vs Brighton on TV & live stream online

In the United States (US), the match can be live-streamed on Peacock.

In the UK, the Leicester vs Brighton match will not be broadcast.

Fans in India can watch the game on the Star Sports network, with streaming options on Hotstar.