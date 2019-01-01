Legendary Brazilian striker Coutinho dead at 75
Former Brazil and Santo striker Coutinho died on Monday at the age of 75
Born Antonio Wilson Vieira Honorio on June 11, 1943, the striker went on to become a legend with Santos, where he made 457 total appearances while scoring 370 goals for the Brazilian club.
Coutinho remains the third highest scorer in Santos history, with 368 goals in 457 matches, behind only Pele and Pepe in the club's history.
He was a member of the historic Santos squad that dominated world football at the time with Coutinho, Pele, Pepe and Dorval leading the squad.
During his time with the club, Coutinho was a two-time Copa Libertadores champion while winning two Intercontinental Cups and six Campeonato Paulista titles.
The forward was also a member of Brazil's 1962 World Cup-winning squad, but was sidelined by injury just before the tournament.
Coutinho did not appear, although he remained in the squad as Brazil went on to top Czechoslovakia to win the title.
Sad news with the passing of Coutinho 🇧🇷 who has died at the age of 75.— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) March 12, 2019
A world champion at the 1962 #WorldCup and @Pele's attacking-partner at @SantosFC, the striker scored 368 goals in a brilliant and wonderful career.
Rest in peace pic.twitter.com/apKxE7LnLM
Você é eterno, Coutinho! 9️⃣😪 pic.twitter.com/UGyc2xxkEv— Santos Futebol Clube (@SantosFC) March 12, 2019
Morreu essa lenda do nosso futebol e meu querido amigo Coutinho. Meus sentimentos e orações para a família. @SantosFC pic.twitter.com/MxbomN4do0— Cafu. (@officialcafu) March 12, 2019
The former striker was hospitalized in January with pneumonia, but eventually left the hospital. Cause of death has yet to be confirmed.His funeral will take place at Vila Belmiro at a time to be confirmed at a later date.