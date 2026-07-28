Leeds United launch new 2026-27 home kit celebrating town charter

Leeds United and adidas have revealed the club's new 2026-27 home kit, a modern interpretation of one of football's most iconic looks. Built around the unmistakable white, yellow and blue identity synonymous with the club. The latest home jersey celebrates the city's 400th anniversary since the signing of the Leeds Town Charter.

Honouring the club's heritage while embracing a fresh design direction, the kit incorporates the club's signature blue and yellow in subtle, refined horizontal stripes. Drawing inspiration from the archives, the design evokes memories of classic Leeds United kits while delivering a contemporary aesthetic for a new generation of supporters. The white jersey will naturally be paired with white shorts and socks to complete a clean look.

adidas

The club has been woven into the fabric of the city for generations, with its football culture shaping communities, creating memories and uniting supporters across every corner of Leeds. The 2026-27 home kit reflects that enduring connection, creating a jersey designed as much for the terraces as it is for the pitch.

Engineered with adidas' latest performance innovations, the shirt features Climacool technology alongside quick-drying fabric that wicks and disperses sweat for a cool, dry, and distraction-free performance on and off the pitch.

adidas

Shop: Leeds United 2026-27 home kit

The Leeds United 2026-27 home kit is available from today at adidas and the official Leeds United club store.







