England captain Leah Williamson returns to Arsenal squad for Everton WSL clash following lengthy injury layoff

Leah Williamson is finally back in the Arsenal matchday squad after missing two months of action due to a foot injury.

Williamson injured on international duty in October

Led England to Euros glory in the summer

O nly featured twice in WSL this season

WHAT HAPPENED? The England captain has been back in training for some time after picking up a foot injury while on international duty in October, and the Gunners have now confirmed that she is match fit. Williamson could feature against Everton on Saturday, with first-choice defensive partner Raffaella Souza also available for selection after a similarly-long lay-off.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Williamson has missed eight games because of her injury but Arsenal have fared well in her absence, with Lotte Wubben-Moy and Steph Catley deputising admirably. The Gunners have won six of those eight fixtures, a run that includes a 5-1 win away to Lyon, 4-0 win at Leicester and a 3-1 win at home against West Ham.

WHAT THEY SAID?: Speaking about Williamson's long-awaited return, Arsenal coach Jonas Eidevall said: "It helps us a lot because we get two more players of very high quality into our environment. That will boost any team and it certainly does for us. Leah is very motivated to get back onto the pitch and to help the team achieve things."

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR WILLIAMSON? While it's unlikely that the defender will start against Everton, she may well play some part in the game. Arsenal will be desperate for a result after tasting their first WSL defeat of the season at the hands of Man Utd last weekend.