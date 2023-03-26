Lauren Hemp, take a bow! England winger shines as Man City beat Chelsea to go level on points with Women's Super League leaders Man Utd

Lauren Hemp shone for Manchester City on Sunday as they beat Chelsea 2-0 to go level on points with Women's Super League leaders Manchester United.

Angeldahl and Hemp score stunners in 2-0 win

Man City up to second in the WSL

Champions Chelsea drop to third

TELL ME MORE: A superb opening goal from midfielder Filippa Angeldahl set the Citizens on their way to a huge win, snapping an 11-game losing streak in the league against Chelsea. They're now second in the table, only off the pace on goal difference and a point ahead of the Blues, in third.

THE MVP: Angeldahl was excellent all-round, but Hemp, too, stood out. The England winger doubled Man City's lead on the half-hour mark with a rocket of a shot that flew into the top corner, she honoured her defensive duties and proved a problem for the Chelsea full-backs all afternoon, before getting a well-earned rest with just over 10 minutes to go.

THE BIG LOSER: Despite being the main player linking defence to attack in a difficult first half, Lauren James was subbed off with just 36 minutes on the clock. It was a decision from Hayes that summed up Chelsea's day, with one of their players of the season marching straight down the tunnel as she came off, although not seeming to be injured.

WHAT NEXT? Chelsea need to pick themselves up immediately, as they host reigning European champions Lyon in a crucial Champions League quarter-final second leg on Thursday. The big games don't stop for Man City, either, who face Arsenal next Sunday.

MATCH RATING (OUT OF FIVE): ⭐⭐⭐