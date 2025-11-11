F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix 2025 tickets: Weekend schedule, prices & more info

While F1 fanatics love visiting the well-established, traditional tracks like Monaco, Monza and Silverstone, some of the recent additions to the F1 schedule have become instant favourites. One of those newest recruits revelling from all the positive remarks and responses is the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The street circuit is located slap bang on the famous Vegas Strip and the terrific combination of on-track and off-track thrills makes it an unmissable experience for racegoers.

Whatever you go for, a spectacular experience awaits, as the F1 cars blast around the high-speed circuit, set against one of the most stunning backdrops of the year.

With Vegas being one of the most highly-anticipated races of the season, it’s important to secure your tickets while they’re still available. Let GOAL give you the lowdown on how you can buy tickets to the Las Vegas Grand Prix, including how much they cost and where you can purchase them.

When is the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix 2025?

Date Saturday, November 22 Time 8pm local time (Sunday 4am GMT) Location Las Vegas Strip Circuit, Paradise, Nevada, United States Tickets Tickets

How to buy F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix 2025 tickets

Fans can purchase tickets for the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix 2025 via several routes. They are offered by the Formula One Ticket Portal, which can be accessed directly through the sport’s official website, and they are also available via the Las Vegas Grand Prix site itself.

As well as general admission and grandstand tickets, fans can also purchase numerous VIP or hospitality packages. Las Vegas is a city that prides itself on luxury and is home to some of the famous hotels in the world. Along with an array of fine dining and other VIP experiences, Vegas is the perfect place to make your F1 experience a very special one.

In addition, fans can purchase F1 Grand Prix tickets on the secondary market on retailers like StubHub. It is a legitimate merchant in the ticket resale marketplace.

F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix 2025 tickets: How much do they cost?

When tickets for the 2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix went on sale to the public earlier this year, 3-day General Admission passes were selling for around $914, while grandstand seats for the full weekend started from $1104. Both of these prices were significantly cheaper than previous years.

VIP and hospitality tickets and packages were available to suit all pockets and tastes.

With demand for tickets high (and some packages even sold out), fans can look to secure their spot at the circuit by going to secondary sites like StubHub, where tickets cost from $89 for a day pass on Thursday. One to three-day passes are also available, depending on how long you are looking to stay in the region.

F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix Weekend schedule

The Las Vegas Grand Prix 2025 runs from Thursday, November 20, through Saturday, November 22. Practice sessions, qualifying and the Grand Prix itself are spread over three days as shown below:

Date Session Time (local) Thursday, November 20 Practice 1 4:30pm Thursday, November 20 Practice 2 8pm Friday, November 21 Practice 3 4.30pm Friday, November 21 Qualifying 8pm Saturday, November 22 Grand Prix 8pm

Where is the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix 2025 held?

The 2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix will take place on Saturday, November 22. The race is being held for the third successive year on the Las Vegas Strip Circuit in Nevada. The circuit is 6.2km long and contains 17 corners. The Grand Prix lasts 50 laps, which gives a race distance of 309km. The track, which is located close to many of the most famous Vegas landmarks, such as the MSG Sphere, Caesars Palace, Bellagio, and Paris Las Vegas, includes a 1.9 km straight down the Las Vegas Strip.

With high average speeds and ample over-taking opportunities fans are always guaranteed non-stop drama in the ‘Entertainment Capital of the World’. Lando Norris holds the lap record of 1:34.876, which he clocked in his McLaren during the 2024 edition of the race, which was won by George Russell.

How to watch or stream the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix 2025

If you’re unable to get tickets to the Las Vegas Grand Prix, it will be available to watch live on Sky Sports F1 (and Main Event) in the UK, like all F1 race weekends will be this year. Coverage includes not only Saturday’s main race itself, but also of practice and qualifying sessions on Thursday and Friday too.

If you're an existing Sky customer you can add Sky Sports online, or through the My Sky app at any time. Package starts from £20 per month with Sky Stream. Sky Sports+ is included at no extra cost, which allows the viewer the opportunity to watch many more live events across a range of sports. The Sky Sports app allows subscribers to download and watch live sport on the go and is available on iPhone, iPad, and Android. NOW TV offers a variety of sign-ups for the avid sports watcher, including the ‘Sports Day Membership, which allows access to all 12 Sky Sports channels for a 24-hour period for £14.99.

In the United States, the race will air live on ESPN. ESPN is the home of F1 once again this season, with all 24 races airing on either ESPN or ESPN2. ESPN's F1 coverage also includes a dedicated site that reports on the championship all year, with reporters on-site at every race.

FuboTV is a top-quality streaming service, which has ESPN included in all its packages, so offers access to the Las Vegas Grand Prix and a whole world of sports. Fubo offers multiple subscription plans, including the new 'Fubo Sports', which costs $45.99 for the first month and then $55.99 per month for subsequent months. It's streamlined and sports-focused with over 28 channels, including ESPN Unlimited, ESPN2, ESPNews, ESPNU, NFL Network, Tennis Channel and local networks like ABC, CBS, and Fox. Other Fubo plans include the base 'Pro' package (around $85/month), the higher-tier 'Elite' (around $95/month) and there's also a 'Latino' package, which offers sports and entertainment channels in Spanish. Fubo offers a free 7-day trial to new subscribers for all of its plans and the streaming service is a no-brainer for F1 and general sports fans.

What to expect from the Las Vegas Grand Prix 2025

The 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix marked the first F1 race in Las Vegas since the 1982 Caesars Palace Grand Prix. The 1980s races were small fry compared to the current out-of-this-world versions though. Fewer than 30,000 spectators attended the 1982 race, which was held in the hotel’s parking lot. In contrast, weekend crowds of over 300,000 witnessed the street circuit action in both 2023 and 2024.

The return of racing in 2023 proved to be such a success that it fuelled the desire for more. A Saturday night race under the lights has become one of the most entrancing events on the F1 calendar. It’s one of six night races during the year, but uniquely it’s the only Saturday race on the schedule, which makes it a special experience in itself, with post-race partying and celebrations further heightened.

The Las Vegas Strip Circuit may have only been a F1 race venue for a couple of years, but it’s already built up a huge fan base. This year’s race is set to be the best one yet, with new, affordable ticketing options and ways to enjoy the weekend. A huge plus for Vegas racegoers is that with track located on The Strip, the journey between your hotel and the track is always a stressfree one. There are no need for shuttle rides or taxis. You won’t get stuck in traffic and there aren’t any parking fiascos. There’s a rarity in the F1 world.

Action off the track at Vegas is almost as entertaining as the action on it. The race weekend boasts top attractions including interactive experiences like F1 X and F1 Drive. Live music forms a huge part of the spectacle on The Strip too and this year is no different, with an extensive lineup including Louis Tomlinson, Kane Brown, Zedd, MGK, and T-Pain. Also on the same stage during the course of the three days, the F1 stars come and talk to the fans.