Frank Lampard reveals he tried to sign Erling Haaland while in charge at Chelsea

Everton boss Frank Lampard has revealed he tried to sign Manchester City striker Erling Haaland during his time in charge of Chelsea.

WHAT HAPPENED? The moment came when the big Norwegian was playing at Salzburg, when Lampard had the opportunity to coach against the player. The Toffees manager admitted that he was well aware of the talent Haaland possessed even at that early stage, which is why he tried to make a move for him, although that never materialised.

WHAT THEY SAID: "[Haaland] is an amazing player and the ultimate top level players generally can do what he does in a top level league," Lampard told reporters ahead of Everton's match against City. "I coached against him in a pre-season game when he was playing for Salzburg. I tried to sign him for Chelsea and it was not to be.

"It was clear in our pre-match preparation what this boy was. Fair play to him. We are going against him and I respect those at the top of their game. I watched the World Cup final with [Kylian] Mbappe and [Lionel] Messi and Haaland has got himself in that bracket at a very young age."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The news will be a bitter pill to swallow for most Chelsea fans, as the west London side has struggled for consistently prolific strikers for several years. One of Lampard's Chelsea signings, Kai Havertz, was on target in a 2-0 win upon their return to league action against Bournemouth. Everton, meanwhile, are on a run of four Premier League matches without a win, with pressure now mounting on the former Blues boss.

WHAT NEXT? Things don't get any easier for Lampard and Everton, with the out-of-form Toffees travelling to the Etihad to face Haaland and Co. on Saturday, who themselves are trying to keep pace with Arsenal at the top of the Premier League pack.