Lampard needs more than Ziyech to make Chelsea great again - Jarosik

The ex-Blues midfielder competed with the current boss for a starting slot under Jose Mourinho and believes they need to add quality in summer

Jiri Jarosik is impressed with former team-mate Frank Lampard's early start in management but believes he needs more in the transfer market to rein in next season.

Ahead of the stoppage in the Premier League season due to the coronavirus outbreak, Liverpool sat 34 points ahead of Chelsea with the Blues battling for a top-four finish against a host of clubs below them.

Jarosik has been impressed with Lampard so far but called on Chelsea to dig deep in the summer transfer market as they target the likes of 's Jadon Sancho and 's Ben Chilwell.

After the club failed to sign any players in January, after enduring a transfer ban last summer, Jarosik thinks that Lampard will need more than just Hakim Ziyech to compete at the highest level.

"Going from Derby to Chelsea is a different pressure," Jarosik told Goal. "Chelsea is a phenomenon now and one of the biggest clubs in the world so this job won't be easy.

"From the start he was in a difficult situation without being able to bring in players. They have gone with a young team. If they want to compete for the title, I think they need some players with more experience because the Premier League is very difficult.

"They have become inconsistent which is something that comes with youth and the quality of the league. A lot of guys have come [back] from smaller clubs on loan to Chelsea. I think Chelsea will scout well ahead of the transfer window having not signed anyone yet.

"I think they need more than one player in Hakim Ziyech because they need a bench that can help them compete for a title too. They need to be stronger to win the biggest games."

In Jarosik's playing days he competed with Lampard for a starting berth in midfield at Chelsea but the star was often consigned to the bench under Jose Mourinho.

"Frank is a legend in Chelsea's history," Jarosik added of his ex-colleague. "We played in the same position so we were rivals and I think he began the big part of his career in the moments around the time that I came to Chelsea. He was in a great moment with him and John Terry growing up as players.

"They went on to spend a long time at Chelsea. He was always balanced in his performance which is very important when you are his kind of player. He has become a coach and I wish him all the best.

"It was difficult in this moment to say that he would be a coach. Everything changed now and these guys I played with at Chelsea want to stay in football.

“We don't know anything different, that's why we stay in football and maybe people missed being in full stadium.

"That's why you stay in the game and for all our generation in football, that's everything. That's what attracts our generation to be coaches."

Jarosik had a glorious playing career, winning titles in , , and Czech Republic but his time at Stamford Bridge saw him make only 20 appearances in an 18-month spell.

He admits Mourinho was key to the Blues beating and to sign him from .

"In December, I had the first call from Chelsea before my move in January," Jarosik said. "I was thinking about moving to or Arsenal. But when I heard Chelsea were interested in me, they were the first in my head.

"Mourinho knew me for a few years because we played against when I was at my first club Sparta Prague in the group stage of the . I had played a very good game against his Porto. I heard from that moment that he wanted me.

"Then CSKA Moscow played Chelsea in the Champions League and I played very well against him again. That's it. He remembered me well and then I signed for Chelsea. That's true that my team helped Chelsea grow into what it is today.

"Chelsea are one of the best teams in the world. When I came to Chelsea, all the players had big careers. At that moment, they were a winning machine. Now, Chelsea are not as good at winning titles like before despite still having very good players.

"Every player from left-to-right in the team were amazing. They were very hungry and that's why we were winning titles and the top team in Chelsea's history. Everything at this time was perfect; it was great for me to share a dressing room.

"To train with them was an amazing experience. The trophies were a bonus but every day was great— Didier Drogba, Claude Makelele, Petr Cech, John Terry. What a team. The guys were perfect. They had strong mentalities and were winners on and off the pitch.

"Terry in particular set that tone. He spoke with everyone whether a star of the team or not. I think that was very important for us and I respected him a lot."

Jarosik is now aiming to carve out a career in management like Lampard after having spells coaching Slavia Prague's B team and as an assistant manager to David Holoubek at both Slovan Liberec and MFK Ruzomberok.

The Covid-19 crisis sees Jarosik home with his family in Prague but he is aiming to complete his final qualifications to get his Uefa Pro Licence.

"I have been in football all my life and I know nothing different," he added. "Now, studying my Pro Licence, I hope everything will work out well with football and by next season I am looking to be a manager. I am hoping for that.

"I can go anywhere so I just need to make sure my family follow me. My dream at first is to become a first-team coach and then to work in . Spain was important for my football and life so that's why I want to try working in Spain."