LAFC 'need to be better' after scoreless draw against winless Colorado Rapids, says defender Ryan Hollingshead

In their last four games in all competitions, LAFC have only managed one win, and their 0-0 draw with Colorado bothered defender Ryan Hollingshead.

Goalless draw against Colorado Rapids

Two draws in three games

Hollingshead feels there is a need for change

WHAT HAPPENED? Right-back Ryan Hollingshead has come out saying that LAFC needs to work on their shortcomings after their disappointing goalless draw against Colorado Rapids, who have yet to win a game in MLS in 2023. Steven Cherundolo's men now sit four points adrift of St. Louis City SC, who remain in first place in the Western Conference despite their loss at home to Minnesota United.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Just a really choppy game, boring game," Hollingshead told reporters of the draw against Colorado. "It's a style they wanted to play and we kind of fell into it. So overall we walked out of here with a point, which is good, but we know we can be better and need to be better."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: All is not lost this early for the defending champions as they are still unbeaten in the league with three wins and two draws. They can still keep up with St. Louis as they host an out-of-sorts Austin before they travel to Dignity Sports Health Park to play in the rescheduled El Traffico.

WHAT NEXT FOR LAFC? LAFC next play against the Vancouver Whitecaps in the CONCACAF Champions League in their last-16 clash on Wednesday.

