Lack of clean sheets not fault of Selangor defence alone, says Regan

Selangor's 3-0 win over Petaling Jaya City on Saturday was only their second Super League clean sheet this season.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

Apart from the three points bagged by in their 3-0 Super League win over (PJ) on Saturday, the result also provided them a rare achievement.

Goals scored by Endrick dos Santos (43'), Khyril Muhymeen Zambri (56') and Ifedayo Olusegun (60') without conceding at the Shah Alam Stadium in their week 21 encounter gave the Red Giants only their second league clean sheet this season.

Speaking in the post-match press conference, Red Giants centre back Taylor Regan offered an explanation for the side's defensive difficulties this season.

"We have to look back to three weeks ago, we played at home, they scored one penalty that we still don't really know what it was for, and I don't think the referee did too. We go back to the FC away match (1-0 defeat), we were unlucky and scored an own goal very late in the game. Against FC (away draw), at home to and , we were just a little bit unlucky. However, you make your own luck and I think we deserve more than two. Clean sheets are important to me, but what matters most is winning.

"Tonight you saw that they (PJ) didn't have too many chances at all. But it's not just the back four and the goalkeeper who has to defend; it's the whole team. A lot of the goals we conceded came from when we turned the ball over and they came at us in counter attacks. Sometimes it's not a matter of the defence doing badly, it's just that we are not organised if we do lose the ball. This is what we have to work on every week in training, and tonight it worked," explained the Australian defender.

