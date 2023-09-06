Kylian Mbappe transfer was 'discussed' in Real Madrid dressing room as Dani Carvajal admits he thought PSG star was going to join La Liga giants in summer window

Dani Carvajal has admitted that Kylian Mbappe's proposed transfer to Real Madrid this summer was discussed in their dressing room.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Real Madrid full-back has admitted that there was plenty of speculation inside the Santiago Bernabeu dressing room about Mbappe's potential arrival from Paris Saint-Germain while the summer transfer window was still open.

Carvajal even thought that the transfer would be sealed the moment he got the news that Mbappe was left out of PSG's pre-season tour to Japan.

WHAT THEY SAID: Carvajal told a press conference while away on international duty with Spain: "I'm not going to lie to you and tell you that it wasn't discussed, but there were all kinds of opinions in the preseason after-dinner conversations.

"I thought he was coming. At the moment when he is not traveling to the Japan tour... And I think Real Madrid is his option to leave. At the moment when he was left off the tour, we saw his incorporation close. Then it seems that he got things a little wrong and hasn't come."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mbappe was rumoured to be close to leaving PSG this summer after he refused to sign a new contract to extend his stay at the club beyond 2024. He eventually stayed back at the club for one more season and has scored five goals in three Ligue 1 appearances at the start of the new season.

WHAT NEXT FOR REAL MADRID? Carlo Ancelotti's side will be back in action after the international break when they take on Real Sociedad on September 17.