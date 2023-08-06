Kylian Mbappe tells PSG's 'bomb squad' they'd beat Luis Enrique's first team as he continues to train away from main group amid Real Madrid transfer talk

Real Madrid transfer target Kylian Mbappe has reportedly told Paris Saint-Germain's 'bomb squad' that they would beat Luis Enrique's first team.

Mbappe training with 'bomb squad'

Has insisted they'd beat the first team

Real Madrid transfer links raging

WHAT HAPPENED? According to chief Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol, Mbappe will continue to train away from PSG's main group on Monday in 'the loft' (the French term for bomb squad). The World Cup winner was left out of the club's pre-season tour of Japan after refusing to sign a contract extension, and subsequently began training with the rest of the players not currently seen as part of the first-team picture in the bomb squad.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Solhekol has also claimed that Mbappe has told his team-mates in the bomb squad that they would beat the first team in any competitive setting. Luis Enrique's main group currently train in the afternoon, while the 'loft' players take to the pitch in the mornings. There are 14 other players currently training in the bomb squad alongside Mbappe, including fellow World Cup winners Julian Draxler and Leandro Paredes.

AND WHAT'S MORE: PSG are reportedly convinced that Mbappe has an agreement in place with Real Madrid to join the club as a free agent when his contract at Parc des Princes expires next summer. It has been reported that PSG recently offered the 24-year-old a contract extension clause that would guarantee him a 2024 move to Santiago Bernabeu, but he declined.

WHAT NEXT? According to RMC Sport, Mbappe is willing to run down his PSG contract while sitting on the bench for the whole of the 2023-24 campaign. However, it remains to be seen whether Luis Enrique will keep the forward sidelined when PSG kick off their Ligue 1 schedule at home to Lorient on August 12.